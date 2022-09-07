Dental Equipment Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 10.52 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Top Key Players in Ophthalmic Equipment are essilorluxottica, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

The global Dental Equipment Market is expected to grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.52 billion by 2029 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020.

Despite the high frequency of dental problems, various factors are limiting the dental equipment market growth. For example, laser treatments are prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of the technology. Dental lasers range in price from USD 6700 to USD 78000, based on a variety of factors such as features, delivery methods, wavelength, and add-on components. Another important problem impeding dental equipment market expansion is limited reimbursement policies for dental treatment plans and insurance carriers that do not cover dental treatment as part of their Mediclaim policy.

The use of digital dental imaging systems, dental CBCT systems leading to advancements in dental equipment

The features of real teeth may now be replicated thanks to advancements in dental materials and treatments. Cosmetic teeth whitening, for example, is one of the most popular in-office cosmetic dentistry operations. As a result, the emphasis on creating new technologies and dental materials is projected to open up new potential for dental equipment manufacturers.

Industry Insights:

3Shape

Overview: 3Shape receives ruling in patent case 19-CV-00680 Densys Ltd. vs. 3Shape

3M, 3Shape

Overview: Between 2016 and 2018, 3M, Ormco, Henry Schein, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, and Rocky Mountain Orthodontics teamed with 3Shape (Denmark) to combine their orthodontic workflow software and digital CAD/CAM technologies with their existing product lines.

Regional outlook-

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the five primary areas in which the dental equipment market is split. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the dental equipment market in 2020. The increased demand for aesthetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental problems are primarily driving growth in developed regions throughout Europe and North America. The largest growth rates are predicted in emerging economies throughout APAC and Latin America, owing to expanding dental tourism, less regulations, and an increase in the number of healthcare facilities.

Dental Equipment Market- Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Dental Equipment Market.



Dental Equipment Market Scope and Segmentation

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Dental Equipment Market Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa product Type



Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Diagnostic Systems

Dental Imaging Software by Treatment Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

Prosthodontic CAGR (Dental Equipment Market) 6.9% (Current Market Analysis) Largest Regional market 38% (North America) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

The high cost of dental equipment limits market expansion.

What are the Dental Equipment Market factors that are explained in the report?

Dental Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2029)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Dental Equipment and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies





