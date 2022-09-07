Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global small caliber ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 9.35 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small caliber ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 9.35 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing defense spending, growing interest in activities such as hunting and shooting, increasing number of civilian gun owners, rising concerns regarding personal safety, and owing a gun for self-defense and protection are some key factors driving global small caliber ammunition market revenue growth.

Target shooting such as skeet shooting, field shooting, and trap shooting are popular in various countries across the globe, and this is supporting steady demand for small caliber ammunition. In addition, demand for handguns and small caliber ammunition for self-defense is increasing owing to rising incidence of crimes against person and property in various countries. Furthermore, major countries such as the U.S., China, and Russia are focusing more on spending significant amounts on the procurement of small caliber ammunition to replace old arsenals with latest equipment. Increasing civil wars and conflicts, terrorist activities, and launch of more modern defense products are some other key drivers for growth of the global small caliber ammunition market.

A major factor hampering global small caliber ammunition market growth is imposition of government rules and regulations against procurement of arms and ammunition in different countries. Import-export laws and anti-corruption laws that differ from country to country also cause hindrance to growth of the small caliber ammunition market. In addition, lack of effective security and management at international borders encourages smuggling of domestically or locally produced weapons and ammunition.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Thales’s subsidiary, Australian Munitions, recorded its largest munitions export orders of over USD 30 Million from the U.S., New Zealand, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Australian Munitions is a major manufacturer of some of the world’s best propellants and small caliber ammunition and this order will increase small caliber ammunition market growth globally.

9mm segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to feature of reduced gun recoil, which makes it easier to handle. This caliber is widely used by law enforcement agencies as it allows faster target acquisition owing to compact size, which makes it easier to carry.

Lead segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Lead is cheap, malleable, and has low melting point, which makes it easier to mold and shape than most other materials.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increased usage of small caliber ammunition among armed forces and growing number of drug cartels in neighboring region such as Central America.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Aguila Ammunition, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, CBC Global Ammunition, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal, Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP), and Olin Corporation. as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Small Caliber Ammunition market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Small Caliber Ammunition market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Small Caliber Ammunition market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global small caliber ammunition market on the basis of caliber type, bullet type, gun type, end-use, and region:

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

.223 Remington

.308 Winchester

9mm

62mm

45 ACP

.338 Lapua Magnum

56mm

Others

Bullet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lead

Copper

Brass

Others

Gun Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rifles

Pistols

Handguns

Shotguns

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military and Homeland Security

Law Enforcement

Hunting and Sports

Self-defense

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Small Caliber Ammunition market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

