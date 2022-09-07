Industrial Automation Software Market Size to Boost US$ 60.83 Billion By 2021 - 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce human errors and increase time efficiency and less availability of skilled manpower are key factors driving market revenue growth

Industrial Automation Software Market Size – USD 33.54 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software and solutions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial automation software market size reached USD 33.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software is expected to drive market revenue growth in 2021-2028. Besides, growing need for industrial automation software to reduce human errors and increase time efficiency will boost market growth. Demand for automation software has been increasing at a rapid pace. Adoption of cloud-based industrial automation software has been increasing across various industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, machine manufacturing, and others, are rapidly. Such software ensures secure access to various automated systems through different output devices, and further enables enterprises to access data remotely using computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global industrial automation software market revenue.

The research report on the Global Industrial Automation Software Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Industrial Automation Software Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

To get a sample copy of the Global Industrial Automation Software Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/885

The market intelligence report on the Industrial Automation Software Market industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions. A closer look at the important industry terms and definition, technology advancements and forces influencing the product and production capability further makes the report a valuable reference material.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Industrial Automation Software Market Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Parsec Automation Corporation.

To know about more drivers and challenges - Download Report Summary

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

Human Machine Interface (HMI) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of industrial automation software.

On-premise segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of on-premise industrial automation software among end users, as on-premise deployment offers higher level of safety and security to devices.

Europe is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate among the regional markets in the global industrial automation software market over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic automation software providers such as Siemens AG, SAP SE., Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global industrial automation software on the basis of type, deployment, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metals

Food and Beverages

Power

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Medical Devices

Others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-automation-software-market

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Ventilator market’s growth rate be?

What are the primary factors propelling the Global Industrial Automation Software Market ?

Who are the market’s leading manufacturers?

What are the market’s opportunities, threats, and market structure?

What are the top manufacturers’ sales, revenue, and price analysis in the Ventilator market?

Who are the Ventilator market’s distributors, traders, and dealers?

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/885

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

cloud backup & recovery market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-backup-recovery-market

li-fi market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lifi-market

big data analytics in retail market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-retail-market

solar vehicle market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-vehicle-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

