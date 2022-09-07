Lenders Offering New Deals Amidst Hong Kong Exodus

Demand from BNO passport holders in Hong Kong for a product to fill the gap in the market for lower value UK property finance and re-finance has grown dramatically.

As a result of the continuing strict Covid restrictions, Hong Kong is seeing a huge population exodus with 121,500 people leaving between June 2021 and June 2022.

In 2021, the UK government introduced a new visa programme for British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders in Hong Kong which essentially provides a fast-track to British citizenship.