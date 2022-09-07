Composable Infrastructure Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 50% Through 2026

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the composable infrastructure market size is expected to grow to $19.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.98%. The increased demand for agile IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market.

The composable infrastructure market consists of sales of composable infrastructure solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the framework for decoupling device resources so that they can be treated as services. The device resources that can be treated as services include physical computing, storage and network fabric resources. The composable infrastructure aims to be cost-effective by reducing waste and the amount of time taken to deploy a new application.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the composable infrastructure market. The market is witnessing the use of advanced technologies for composable infrastructure solutions, such as SSD technology in storage hardware with advanced algorithms to increase the life of the devices for increased efficiency and productivity. Many companies operating in the composable infrastructure market are focused on developing and offering advanced composable infrastructure hardware or software solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2022, Inspur Information, a global leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, introduced a new generation of Enterprise NVMe SSDs based on an innovative NAND algorithm that increases flash memory lifespans by 40% and achieves 1.6 million IOPS per drive via PCIe 4.0 ultra-wide channel and ZNS (Zoned Namespace) storage. This SSD technology was critical to Inspur's storage system’s performance and improved Inspur's core storage competitiveness in terms of system-level joint debugging and optimization, reliability, and performance. This is essential to achieve a composable infrastructure within enterprises by enabling efficient storage for the faster deployment of applications.

Global Composable Infrastructure Market Segments

The global composable infrastructure market is segmented:

1) By Component Outlook: Software, Hardware

By Cloud: Public, Private, Hybrid

By Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global composable infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides composable infrastructure market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global composable infrastructure market, composable infrastructure market share, composable infrastructure global market segments and geographies, composable infrastructure global market players, composable infrastructure global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The composable infrastructure global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lenovo, One Stop Systems Inc, Liqid Inc, Inspur, Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc, DriveScale Inc, TidalScale Inc, Cloudistics Inc, Quanta Computer Inc, Cisco, and Comport Technology Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

