RSIPF successfully contain USP fire

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), on Monday 5 September 2022, successfully put off a fire that almost turn the SIM building at town ground to ash.

This building also accommodates the University of the South Pacific (USP) Honiara Campus classes.

An electrical fault in a switchboard sparked a fire inside the building. The RSIPF confirmed a phone call alerted its Fire and Rescue Service of the fire.

About 10 firefighters from the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service and two fire trucks were involved in a swift response.

Fire Rescue Advisor, Acting Inspector Gary Power, confirmed all occupants in the building were evacuated and the Solomon Power was advised to disconnect power supply to the building before their operation started.

Acting Inspector Power said their operation in the building was dangerous as toxic chemicals were present in smoke plume.

He said firefighters wore Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and used breathing apparatus to ensure they were protected from toxic fumes.

The RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service has been benefiting from training and equipment made possible through the Australian Federal Police (AFP) partnership program with the RSIPF known as the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

Recently, RAPPP delivered essential equipment, worth about SBD$280,000 to the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service. The equipment included firefighting boots, gloves, torches, hoses, hose branches and a generator.

Acting Inspector Power has been providing advisory support to the RSIPF’s Fire and Rescue Service under a secondment arrangement between the AFP and the Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW).

The RAPPP 2021-2025 aims to enhance the readiness of the RSIPF in safely responding to fire, rescue and hazardous material incidents.

