Foreign Minister of Indonesia arrives in Honiara

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands is pleased to inform that Her Excellency Retno Marsudi, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia arrives today (7th September 2022) for a one day visit. This visit is purposely to officially handover the Multipurpose Futsal Stadium Friendship Hall that was funded by the Indonesian Government and constructed by the WIKA Construction Company of Indonesia.

During the day long visit, Her Excellency will have a bilateral meeting with her counter-part, the Foreign Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele (MP), followed by a courtesy call to the Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh D. Sogavare. The visiting Indonesian Foreign Minister and Hon. Jeremiah Manele (MP), will also formalize the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Visa Exemption between the Republic of Indonesia and Solomon Islands, during their bilateral meeting.

