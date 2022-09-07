Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,005 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Plays Important Role in Slovenia, EU Relations with Southern Mediterranean (Slovenian FM)

Morocco Plays Important Role in Slovenia, EU Relations with Southern Mediterranean (Slovenian FM)

MOROCCO, September 7 - Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said on Tuesday that Morocco plays an important role in the relations of Slovenia and the European Union with the southern shore of the Mediterranean.

Fajon wrote on her Twitter account, after her talks in Cairo with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, that "Morocco plays an important role in Slovenia's and EU's relations with the southern Mediterranean, and wider African continent".

"We're also like-minded partners in the UfM Secretariat," she added.

The talks between Bourita and Fajon took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers, where the Slovenian minister sought the support of the Arab group for the candidacy of her country as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the years 2024-2025.

MAP 07 September 2022

You just read:

Morocco Plays Important Role in Slovenia, EU Relations with Southern Mediterranean (Slovenian FM)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.