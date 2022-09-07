Metaverse in Gaming Market 2022 Industry Growth, Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research: Metaverse in Gaming Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Device

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly rising popularity of play-to-earn games, growing user bases of popular games, and increasing spending in the gaming sector by professional and casual gamers are some key factors expected to drive market growth

The latest research report, titled ‘Global Metaverse in Gaming Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Metaverse in Gaming industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Metaverse in Gaming market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Metaverse in Gaming market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users. Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Metaverse in Gaming market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.

The key industry participants include:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

VR Headsets Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

NFTs Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to technological advancements in metaverse platforms, rising acceptance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, increasing population of gamers and rising disposable income among individuals, and increasing investment to develop highly immersive gaming platforms.

Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Metaverse in Gaming business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Metaverse in Gaming business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Metaverse in Gaming market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Metaverse in Gaming market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

