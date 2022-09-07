Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Industry Analysis To 2022- 2030 | Braun Medical, Textron, Thales, Fresenius Kabi AG

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for AI-enabled naval warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats is driving cognitive electrical warfare system market revenue growth

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Size – USD 262.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%, Market Trends – High demand for AI-enabled warfare systems from the European region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) System market size is expected to reach USD 1,298.8 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing cross-border tensions and disputes, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical instabilities are driving steady demand for AI-enabled warfare systems, which is driving global cognitive electronic warfare system market revenue growth.

The development and use of electronic warfare (EW) technology in military and defence applications can be improved by cognitive systems like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. While AI is generally used to simulate human perception of learning, memory, and judgement, ML aids soldiers in responding to unexpected dangers. The inherent perception, learning, reasoning, and interaction capabilities of cognitive systems are accelerating the development and application of next-generation EW in threat identification, suppression, and neutralisation technologies.

The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

Some of the key participants in this Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market industry include:

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 May 2021, Teledyne Technologies announced completion of acquisition of FLIR System. This consolidation of FLIR, which is a major player in the field of unmanned airborne and unmanned ground systems, and Teledyne, which is a sophisticated service provider of underwater systems as well as the surface vehicle market, is expected to create a combined platform to offer unique solutions of complex operational problems.

Electronic intelligence derives information from non-speech or non-text electronic communications. As a result, employment of electronic signals and code languages as a means of communication guarantees that war strategies remain secret. As a result, for wide-area surveillance, early warning, communications, command, and control, modern military operations rely on satellite-based electronic warfare capabilities. Electronic intelligence is in high demand due to rising need for AI in military technologies, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of the electronic intelligence segment during the forecast period.

Due to constant innovation and improvements in aerial warfare technology, defence systems are relying more and more on airborne platforms. For instance, funding is still being provided for the EA-18G Growler aircraft, which is essential to the U.S. navy's electronic warfare missions. The American Air Force is likewise considering adding "cognitive electronic warfare" capabilities to its Boeing F-15 fighter. Throughout the projected period, these actions are anticipated to continue to fuel the segment's revenue growth.

UAVs are the most widely employed cognitive systems owing to cost-effectiveness, capacity to decrease risk of human personnel, environmental friendliness, and fast accessibility. Demand for attack drones and UAVs continues to increase in the field of cognitive electronic warfare systems due to growing trend of deploying UAVs in missions, surgical strikes, and other defensive operations. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive electronic warfare system market based on capability, platforms, product, and region:

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Intelligence

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Naval Platforms

Land Platforms

Airborne Platform

Space Platform

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Fighter Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Vehicle-Mounted

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

