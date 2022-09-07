Strategies For Global Virtual Event Platform Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the virtual event platform market size is expected to reach $21.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.80%. An increasing number of online meetings, conferences, lectures, and events is expected to propel the growth of the virtual event platform.

The virtual event platform market consists of sales of virtual event platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a tool which hosts interactive events such as conferences, trade expos, and workshops over the internet. The purpose of a virtual events platform is to broaden the audience base and create inclusivity. It also provides an efficient means of increasing revenue and tracking crucial data about the audience.

Global Virtual Event Platform Market Trends

The technological advancement in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is a key trend gaining popularity in the virtual event platform market. Major companies operating in the virtual event platform market are focused on providing a technologically advanced platform to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation virtual event platform technologies into their platforms, such as CRM, video API, text API, AI and ML, and others. The AR and VR technologies enable users to interact with and manipulate 3D models projected into a real-world environment to enhance a fictional reality. For instance, in January 2022, VRXtream, an immersive event platform, introduced the Metaverse platform for events, connected with the NFT marketplace with equipped AR and VR technologies. This newly announced platform provides a comprehensive suite of realistic, interactive, and feature-assisted events that can be immediately modified with VR Spaces, NFT characters, and NFT features.

Global Virtual Event Platform Market Segments

The global virtual event platform market is segmented:

By Component: Platform, Services, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Deployment and Integration

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Medium-Size Enterprises, Small Enterprises

By End-User: Non-Profit, Government, Education, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Third Party Planner, Associations, Corporations

By Geography: The global virtual event platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides virtual event platform global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global virtual event platform market, virtual event platform global market share, virtual event platform market segments and geographies, virtual event platform global market players, virtual event platform global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The virtual event platform market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 6Connex, Cvent Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications, Hubilo, Vfairs, BigMarker, Hopin, Remo, Kestone, Accelevents, Whova, EventMobi, On24, Vconfex, and Airmeet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

