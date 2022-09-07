Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,751 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Spa & Wellness Center - Hotel Stays in Slovakia

Luxury spa hotel in Slovakia

Luxury health spa in Slovakia

Pool with healing mud

Pool with healing mud

Mirror pool with thermal water

Mirror pool with thermal water

People looking to enjoy a medical stay or wellness retreat will have a great time at one of the best health spas on the green spa island of Slovakia.

Slow It Travel is the leading global wellness and medical tourism travel agent specializing in creating memorable and unique personalized medical holidays. Ready to slow down?”
— Timea
SLOVAKIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover a life-changing and luxurious wellness retreat that combines luxurious European spa philosophies with the modern concepts of fitness, health, and nutrition. Connected to a famous hotel in Slovakia, the Spa offers a relaxing environment that will rejuvenate the mind and soul.

Today, this luxury property is one of the best in the country. The richly-decorated and immaculate Grand Restaurant boasts a remarkable and classic painting by Alphonse Mucha. Also, its sensitively restored and elegant rooms reflect the opulence and splendor of its imperial past.

Designed for renewal and nurturing, this contemporary oasis of serenity and peace integrates the finest cultural healing practices from Europe. The stunning health spa offers unmatched amenities, such as a unique historical mud pool.
These pools offer over 60 high-quality treatments that relieve musculoskeletal problems mainly based on the destination's rich and remarkable natural healing resources as well as the latest medical know-how and technology.
Visitors can take pleasure in a signature facial or massage, then stretch their mind and body in the Spa's beautiful garden, or sip away stress and anxiety at the peaceful tea bar.

With nutritional breakdowns, amazing food photography, and top-notch culinary tips, visitors will enjoy more than one hundred of the Spa's tastiest dishes. From seared bronzini with chanterelle puree to caviar salmon cucumber crudité, visitors can bring the hotel's delightful host of healthy plates with them.
With a healthy, balanced, and sumptuous cuisine and a wide range of beauty and relaxing wellness offers, tourists can enjoy the tranquil and serene surroundings that provide everything visitors need for a healthy and luxurious medical holiday!

Guests can enjoy the following amenities:
 Sauna area and fitness center
 Outdoor thermal swimming pool (32°C to 34°C )
 Whirlpool, Mud pool (39°C -40°C), and Mirror pool (38°C -39°C)
 Therapeutic and medical treatments
 Body wraps and baths, relaxation massages, and beauty treatments

Tourists looking to make the most of wellness retreats should partner with a reliable travel agent, such as Slow It Travel, which will take care of everything, such as creating a customized program. Slow It Travel also books sightseeings, tickets to opera/concerts, and restaurants as per tourists' needs and wishes.
With Slow It Travel, a holiday starts at the time the person gets in touch, and the travel agent is confident in delivering its promise — of an incredible and memorable wellness holiday. It is not just Slow It Travel's comprehensive knowledge, experience, and service that guarantee people a holiday to remember and cherish, but the company's attention to detail that makes all the difference in selecting the right personalized holiday to ensure a happier and healthier return.

Timea Drozdiakova
SLOW IT TRAVEL
spa@slowittravel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Luxury Spa & Wellness Center - Hotel Stays in Slovakia

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.