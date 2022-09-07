Rugged Tablets Market to Hit USD USD 946 Million by 2025 | At CAGR of 5.9%

Companies covered in Rugged Tablet Market are DT Research, Inc. Getac Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Xplore, Leonardo DRS, Mobile Demand, L.C., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Trimble Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Zebra Technologies Corp., Leonardo DRS, and MilDef Group AB

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rugged Tablet Market derives growth from product use in diverse applications such as defense, harsh environmental conditions, healthcare, and aerospace. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Rugged Tablet Market Size, Industry Share, Report 2025,” the market was valued at USD 599.1 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach USD 946.0 Mn by 2025, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%.

COVID-19 Impact -

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The report gives a detailed analysis of various factors that affect the global rugged tablets market, along with certain factors that restrain the growth of the market. The report stresses on various company activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, agreements, and partnerships. In addition to company activities, the report also focuses on the segmentation of the market based on various factors such as product type, regional demographics, and operating system. Among several factors, Fortune Business Insights has identified applications in the defense sector as one of the leading factors that contribute to the growth of the global rugged tablets market.

Rugged Tablet Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018-2025 Forecast CAGR 5.9% 2025 Value Projection USD 946.0 Mn Base Year 2017 Rugged Tablet Market Size in 2017 USD 599.1 Mn Historical Data 2014-2016 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Operating System, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use Industry, By Region Rugged Tablet Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Android OS to Boost Growth Applications in Defense Sector to Gain Traction for Overall Market





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Rugged Tablet Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

DT Research, Inc.

Getac Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Xplore

Leonardo DRS

MobileDemand, L.C.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

AAEON

HP Development Company, L.P.

Dell

Trimble Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

Zebra Technologies Corp.

MilDef Group AB

American Standard

Adoption of Android Devices is Adding to the Flexibility of Rugged Tablets

The report signifies the use of several operating systems and their impact on the overall market. Recent advancements in OS-integrated apps have led to an increase in the uptake of rugged tablets, globally. The increasing use of Android operating systems has offered flexibility in the applications of rugged tablets. The demand for Android operating systems has increased, due to the aforementioned factor. The Android segment is likely to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, the flexibilities of Android OS have allowed their use in military practices. Integration of Android apps in public safety purposes such as fire brigades, ambulances, and military vehicles has led to a subsequent rise in demand for rugged tablets.

Encouraged by the Huge Demand, Samsung Extends Rugged Tablets Sale

The demand for rugged tablets has been fulfilled by the emergence of market entrants, along with a host of product launches. In 2019, Samsung announced that it plans to launch a new rugged tablet for business in India. Samsung is already excelling in rugged tablets. With a portfolio of attractive products, Samsung has contributed significantly to the growth of the global rugged tablets market. The company states that the new product can withstand accidental shocks, drops, rain, and vibrations. The properties of this device will create a huge demand in the enormous Indian market. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the uptake of Samsung’s latest device will aid the growth of the global rugged tablets market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Expanding development in the industrial sector and defense budget empowers the market to hold the most noteworthy CAGR in Asia Pacific. Additionally, emerging countries, for example, India and China are working constantly on further developing their defense area, with proficient digital devices for quick communications and operations.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers,Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors KeyTechnological Developments Value Chain Analysis SWOT Analysis

Global Rugged Tablet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings /Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Operational System (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Windows iOS Android Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Fully Rugged Semi Rugged Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn) Online Offline Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-use Industry (US$ Mn) Oil & Gas Retail Construction Education Government Food & Beverage Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Others



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the Rugged Tablet Market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says the market was valued at USD 599.1 Mn in 2017, the market will reach USD 946.0 Mn by 2025, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%.

2. What was the value of the market in Asia Pacific in 2017?

Answer: In 2017, the Asia Pacific market stood at USD 599.1 Mn.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2018-2025)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%., the market will exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

4. What are the key factors driving the market?

Answer: Adoption of Android Devices is Adding to the Flexibility of Rugged Tablets

5. Who are the major players in this market?

Answer: Dell, Trimble Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Zebra Technologies Corp., Leonardo DRS, HP are a few major players in the global market.

6. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Answer: Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2017.

