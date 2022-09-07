Digital Experience Platform Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Digital Experience Platform Market Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital experience platform market size is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $10.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.55%. The global digital experience platform market size is expected to reach $17.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.67%. The growing deployment of cloud-based services is expected to propel the growth of the digital experience platform market.

The digital experience platform market consists of sales of digital experience platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an integrated software framework that manages digital experiences across various platforms. The purpose of a digital experience platform, commonly known as a DXP, is to provide a centralized way to build, manage, and optimize the content creation and digital journey. Digital experience platforms include content management, asset management, commerce, customer relationship management, and analytics.

Global Digital Experience Platform Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital experience platform market. Major companies operating in the digital experience platform market are focused on providing a technologically advanced platform and related solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation digital experience platforms and technologies into their services, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, workflow analytics, multichannel assistance, and others, to allow companies to design and deliver enterprise digital experiences more quickly and consistently.

Global Digital Experience Platform Market Segments

The global digital experience platform market is segmented:

By Component: Platform, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By Application: Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Others

By Vertical: Retail, BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Others

By Organization size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By Geography: The global digital experience platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital experience platform global market outlook, digital experience platform global market drivers, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global digital experience platform global market, digital experience platform global market share, digital experience platform global market segmentation and geographies, digital experience platform global market trends, digital experience platform global market players, digital experience platform global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital experience platform global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adobe Systems, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Open Text, SDL, Sitecore, Acquia, Liferay, Infosys, Jahia, SE, and International Business Machines Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

