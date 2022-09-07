Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market by Service Type, Trends, Development Strategy Forecast To 2028
The global industrial wastewater treatment service market size is expected to reach USD 31.70 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial wastewater treatment service market size is expected to reach USD 31.70 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to meet government wastewater quality requirements. Industries are increasingly adopting industrial wastewater treatment services to meet stringent pretreatment or direct discharge treatment norms and prerequisites, which is expected to drive growth of this market across developed and developing countries. Rising need to convert wastewater into green energy is a key contributing factor to rising utilization of industrial wastewater treatment services. Biogas can be generated from wastewater with the help of anaerobic digestion, which results in production of cost-effective, money-saving renewable energy. The presence of suspended solids, fats-oils-grease, bacteria, selenium, heavy metals, and other regulated chemicals and substances is driving need for industrial wastewater treatment services to minimize their harmful effects on the environment and public health.
Industries are increasingly employing zero liquid discharge systems to purify and recycle virtually all types of wastewater produced. Leading manufacturers in many water-stressed regions in India are working to establish ‘zero liquid discharge’ facilities in order to minimize their water requirements by reusing and recycling maximum of total water used. Moreover, rising need to improve water recycling, eliminate contaminated wastewater discharge, and save valuable resources is expected to drive usage of zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment solutions.
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Report - Segmental Analysis:
The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial wastewater treatment service market on the basis of treatment method, service type, end-use, and region:
Treatment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Filtration
Disinfection
Desalination
Testing
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Operation & Process Control
Design & Engineering Consulting
Building & Installation
Maintenance & Repair
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Power Generation
Metals & Mining
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Others
Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:
North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)
Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Outlook:
This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The key industry participants include:
Veolia
SUEZ
Xylem Inc.
Ecolab
Thermax Group
Pentair
Evoqua Water Technologies
WOG Technologies
Golder Associates
SWA Water Australia.
Key Objectives of the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Report:
In February 2020, Biochemica Water Ltd., which is a water and wastewater treatment specialist, was acquired by water technology expert Veolia Water Technologies UK. The acquisition would support Veolia in becoming one of the leading end-to-end suppliers to municipal and industrial sectors in the UK.
Filtration segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Industries are increasingly adopting wastewater filtration as it removes all leftover trace amounts of suspended solids from wastewater and allows for proper disposal of contaminants.
Operation & process control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrial development in developing countries is driving increasing deployment of operation & process control services in various industries for wastewater treatment.
Power generation segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Rising need to achieve waste minimization goals for water reuse, flue gas desulfurization, or for specific contaminant removal such as for heavy metals is expected to increase utilization of wastewater treatment services.
Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Increasing volumes of contaminants released from industries, increasing industrial activities, and rapidly reducing fresh water sources are factors driving demand for industrial wastewater treatment services in countries in the region.
