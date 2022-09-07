Network Transformation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 56% Through 2026

Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the network transformation market size is expected to reach $228.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 55.67%. The growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies in companies is expected to propel the network transformation market growth.

The network transformation market consists of sales of network transformation solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of updating one's core network. Network transformation is a step-by-step approach to reimagine the complete network, including the cloud, WAN, branch, data centers, remote user connection, and network security architecture.

Global Network Transformation Market Trends

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the key network transformation market trends shaping the market. Next-generation cloud networks are vital for growth, and digitally modernizing the network infrastructure to become more open, frictionless, and efficient is critical for retaining that growth. As data and networks become more commercialized, telecommunications companies seek ways to save money and innovate wherever feasible. Telecommunications operators are using AI to study and forecast network disruptions before they occur, reducing response times and interruptions in service. In February 2020, Ericsson, a US-based telecommunication company, launched two new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services to its network services portfolio—Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel—allowing communications service providers to secure always-on networks and create optimal user experiences.

Global Network Transformation Market Segments

By Solutions: Network Automation, 5G Networks, SDN and NFV, C-RAN

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

By Vertical: BFSI, Energy and Utility, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global network transformation market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides network transformation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global network transformation market, network transformation market share, network transformation global market segments and geographies, network transformation global market players, network transformation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corp, Fujitsu Ltd, Dell EMC, Ciena Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, NEC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson, Intel Corp, Accenture, GENBAND, AT&T, Mavenir Systems, Ribbon Communication, and Wipro Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



