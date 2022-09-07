Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2022, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research: Metaverse in Healthcare Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Technology (AR, VR, AI, MR), By Device (VR Headsets, AR Devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development of virtual surgical suites to facilitate easy communication, and increasing investment to develop metaverse platforms for healthcare are some factors expected to drive market growth

The latest research report, titled ‘Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Metaverse in Healthcare industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Metaverse in Healthcare market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Metaverse in Healthcare market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Metaverse in Healthcare market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Metaverse in Healthcare business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Metaverse in Healthcare business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Metaverse in Healthcare market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Metaverse in Healthcare market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

