Telecom Cloud Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the telecom cloud market size is expected to grow to $81.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.00%. Increasing demand for work-from-home (WFH) mechanisms is a significant driving factor for the telecom cloud market growth.

The telecom cloud market consists of sales of telecom cloud solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a software-defined, highly robust cloud architecture that enables telecommunication companies to launch services quickly, respond to changes in demand more rapidly, and centrally manage their resources more efficiently.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Trends

Technology innovations and advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom cloud market. Many companies operating in the telecom cloud are developing technologically advanced solutions with improved features. Artificial Intelligence-powered automation is one such advancement in this market. Leading communication service providers (CSP) are utilizing or intend to employ artificial intelligence (AI) to automate self-diagnostics and problem identification. For instance, in 2021, IBM launched Cloud Pak for Network Automation, a telco cloud platform driven by AI that allows network operations automation, allowing CSPs to modernize their networks, transition to zero-touch operations, save OPEX, and provide services quicker.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Segments

The global telecom cloud market is segmented:

By Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Computing Service: Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS)

By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprise

By Application: Data Storage, Achieving, Computing, Enterprise Application, Others

By End users: BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global telecom cloud market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telecom cloud market analysis, overviews, and forecasts market size and growth for the global telecom cloud market, telecom cloud global market share, telecom cloud market segments and geographies, telecom cloud global market players, telecom cloud global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The telecom cloud global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT&T Inc, BT Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, China Telecommunications Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra Corporation Limited, SK Telecom Co Ltd, Saudi Telecom Company, Rogers Communications Inc, and T-Mobile International AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

