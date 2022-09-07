Global Integrated Facility Management Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the integrated facility management market size is expected to grow to $119.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%. The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure is driving the growth of the integrated facility management (IFM) market.

The integrated facility management market consists of sales of integrated facility management by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the integration of all facility management activities under a single system and unified team. Facility management includes tools and services to support the functioning, security, and sustainability of buildings, landscapes, infrastructure, and real estate. Integrated facility management (IFM) improves operational efficiency, produces savings, and harnesses program data throughout a firm to better fulfill corporate goals. Contracts, vendor partnerships, space management, and real estate planning are part of integrated facility management.

Global Integrated Facility Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the integrated facilities management market. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) are being implemented into integrated facilities management solutions to enable optimum space management. The AI-based technologies employ computer systems to do complex activities formerly performed by humans by their functionalities such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision making. These tools can gather, store, and analyze large data sets in seconds, enabling facility managers to be more proactive in asset performance management and send an automatic update in case of issues. These tools replace many monotonous and time-consuming facility management duties. Key players are focusing on offering AI-based integrated facilities management solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2020, the American multinational technology corporation IBM incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its TRIRIGA solution to assist real estate and facilities management professionals in better use of office space and provide a more engaging work environment. One of the world's top integrated workplace management systems, TRIRIGA, includes TRIRIGA Building Insights, as well as integrates occupancy data from WIFI and/or IoT sensors with freshly incorporated AI. It helps firms and facility managers gain insights into how more effectively they can utilize space across their enterprises.

Global Integrated Facility Management Market Segments

The global integrated facility management market is segmented:

By Solution: Project Management and Real Estate Portfolio Management and Lease Administration, Asset and Space Management, Maintenance Management, Energy and Environment Sustainability Management, Others

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By End-User: Real Estate and Infrastructure, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Supply Chain and Logistics, Utilities, Retail, Energy and Resources, Others

By Geography: The global integrated facility management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

