Small Animal Imaging Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,879.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6% | Siemens AG

Small Animal Imaging Market

Small animal imaging is a technique employed using devices and reagents for imaging biological processes in animals such as rats and mice for drug development.

Overview

The aim of small animal imaging is to provide advanced multimodal imaging services. Small animal imaging laboratory scientists offer consultation, image analysis, and imaging services. They have state-of-the-art instrumentation for the study of tumors, imaging biomarkers, and high-resolution anatomical imaging in rodent models. The Small Animal Imaging Laboratory also works to develop nanoplatforms for imaging research. The Small Animal Imaging Resource houses state-of-the-art biomedical imaging instruments. Services offered include computed tomography, MRI, PET, bioluminescence, SPECT, ultrasound, and X-ray/CT. These solutions also serve as the primary laboratory for many faculty members involved in the development of imaging technologies. Its expertise spans the fields of preclinical imaging, instrument design, and molecular biology. The core lab provides equipment, expertise, and infrastructure needed for imaging experiments in small animals.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing to the global small animal imaging market include FujiFilm VisualSonics, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., TriFoil Imaging, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Aspect Imaging, Agilent Technologies, Inc., SCANCO Medical AG, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, AXT, Siemens AG, Promega Corporation, MR Solutions, and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH.

Drivers

Growing demand for non-invasive imaging methods such as PET and MRI to treat domesticated animals is expected to propel the growth of the small animal imaging market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs) to conduct pre-clinical trials on animals is expected to supplement the growth of the small animal imaging market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a substantial impediment to the global small animal imaging market. With the pandemic spreading over the world, patients chose remote diagnostic options, which has impacted the market's development prospects. Furthermore, the introduction of virtual consulting options has provided new opportunities for industry participants.

Key Takeaways

The small animal imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical industry and rising adoption in emerging countries. For instance, in April 2022, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging announced that the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center (VERC) had installed its 1.5T small animal MRI solution in Oahu, Hawaii.

With the exception of the regional frontiers, the North American region is a major destination for the global small animal imaging market in view of the increasing approval of novel medical imaging devices coupled with the growing number of domesticated animals.

In the runner-up spot, the European region is another profit hub for the global small animal imaging market on account of growing government support and increasing research activities by contract research organizations (CROs).

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in Small Animal Imaging Market Report:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa)

Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western As)

In conclusion, the Small Animal Imaging Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

