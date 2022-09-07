Mobile Learning Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Mobile Learning Market Report by TBRC covers the mobile learning market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile learning market size is expected to grow from $42.16 billion in 2021 to $54.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.94%. The global mobile learning market size is expected to reach $155.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.12%. The enhanced demand for digital education is expected to drive the mobile learning global market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Mobile Learning Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6993&type=smp

The mobile learning market consists of sales of mobile learning solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to learning that can take place anywhere and at any time and is supported by mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets that learners utilize to access information over the internet. Students may use M-learning to study given lessons, watch video lectures, and take examinations directly from their smartphones.

Global Mobile Learning Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile learning global market. Technological advancements in mobile learning refer to the use of emerging interactive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the learning process. These technologically advanced mobile learning solutions pledge to a better-enhanced way of teaching and reshaping the learning system. These are easy and flexible to execute and learn with an interactive experience for users. Key players are focusing on offering advanced mobile learning solutions to strengthen their market position.

Global Mobile Learning Market Segments

The global mobile learning market is segmented:

By Software Solution: Content Development, Portable LMS, Mobile Content Authoring, M-Enablement, Mobile and Video-Based Courseware, E-Books, Interactive Assessments, Others

By Application: Corporate Learning, In-Class Learning, Online-On The Job Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Others

By Geography: The mobile learning global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Mobile Learning Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-learning-global-market-report

Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile learning market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile learning market, mobile learning market share, mobile learning global market segments and geographies, mobile learning market trends, mobile learning global market players, mobile learning global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile learning global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Upside Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, Dell Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc, Promethean World Ltd, City & Guilds Kineo, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Epic Learning Group, Allen Interactions Inc, GLAD Solutions, LAS (LearningAge Solutions Ltd), and Oxagile.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Game Based Learning Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/game-based-learning-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-education-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC