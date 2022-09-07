Global Vitamin D Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Vitamin D Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vitamin D Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the vitamin D market size is expected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2021 to $1.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09%. The global vitamin D market size is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38%. The rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women will propel the growth of the vitamin D market.

The vitamin D market consists of sales of vitamin D products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the regulation of calcium and phosphate levels in the body. These vitamins are required for the development of strong bones, teeth, and muscles. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that may be found naturally in a few foods, added to others, and taken as a supplement. It also helps to maintain good bone structure and strength.

Global Vitamin D Market Trends

The faster-acting vitamin D supplement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vitamin D market. Faster-acting vitamin D supplements are nutrients that help to balance the optimal levels of vitamin D in the body more quickly than conventional vitamin D. These are innovative and effective vitamin D supplements used to treat patients with severe vitamin D deficiency faster and help them recover quickly. Key players are focusing on offering faster-acting vitamin D supplements to strengthen their market position.

Global Vitamin D Market Segments

By Type: Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2

By IU Strength: 500,000 IU, 100,000 IU, 40 MIU

By Form: Oil, Powder

By End User: Adults, Pregnant Women, Children

By Geography: The global vitamin D market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Vitamin D Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vitamin D market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vitamin D market, vitamin D global market share, vitamin D global market segments and geographies, vitamin D global market players, vitamin D global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Vitamin D Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF, DSM, Fermenta Biotech, Xiamen Kingdomway Vitamin Co Ltd, Zhejiang Medicine, Cadila Pharmaceutical, Glanbia, Nestle, Pfizer, ADM Animal Nutrition, Nature's Bounty, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, General Nutrition Centers, Otsuka Holdings, Everidis Health Sciences, Kraft Foods Group, Thorne Research, GHC Holdings and Dishman Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



