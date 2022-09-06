PRESS RELEASE: Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand, Misa Peter Boshier in Samoa for Official visit.

Apia, 5 September 2022

The Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand Misa Peter Boshier was today welcomed in an ava ceremony by the Ombudsman of Samoa, Luamanuvao Katalaina Sapolu and her Office to officially open the week-long engagements. He is accompanied by his International Development and Engagement team and Advisor on Investigations.

The ava ceremony was attended by heads of key agencies and partners of the Ombudsman Office including the Office of the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Samoa Audit Office and the Ministry of Police and Corrections Services.

The Office of the Ombudsman in Samoa shares a long working partnership with the Office of the Ombudsman in New Zealand through the work that both Offices carry out in handling complaints, undertaking investigations and inspections and encouraging good administration within public agencies.

The purpose of the visit is not only to further promote the role the Ombudsman plays in ensuring good governance, but to strengthen the working relationship between the two Offices, and encourage collaborations across oversight agencies in building strong national integrity systems.

Ombudsman Sapolu welcomed Chief Ombudsman in her remarks and acknowledged the delegation. “I thank you for coming to Samoa and look forward to the week’s engagements and the impact on the promotion of the Ombudsman’s key functions and contribution to ensuring strong administration within our own systems” Ombudsman of Samoa Afioga Luamanuvao Katalaina Sapolu.

The Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand has a full week’s engagement including a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Samoa, Speaker of Parliament and Minister of Police. Other engagements will also include providing support to the Office of the Ombudsman to carry out basic investigations training for Ombudsman Liaison Officers of public agencies.

Misa Peter Boshier has been the Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand since 2015. He is also the second vice President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI). He holds the Samoan matai title of Misa from Falelatai which was bestowed in 2000.

The delegation will return back to New Zealand on Saturday 10th September 2022.

