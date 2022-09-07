Digital Assurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital assurance market size is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2021 to $4.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.53%. The global digital assurance market size is expected to reach $9.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.96%. The growing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies will propel the digital assurance market gowth.

Want to learn more on the digital assurance market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6991&type=smp

The digital assurance market consists of sales of digital assurance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a collection of quality assurance procedures designed to assure seamless interactions among several components of digital ecosystems, which include networked people, processes, and objects spanning the social, mobile, analytics, and cloud platforms.

Global Digital Assurance Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend in the digital assurance market. Automation and artificial intelligence are used in APIs to gain efficiency. API testing may benefit significantly from automation and artificial intelligence. Adding intelligence provides an excellent opportunity to improve automated testing to work with business logic. Intelligent automated testing might produce a dynamic set of input values that make sense, allowing for a more thorough evaluation of the API's architecture and more reliable findings.

Global Digital Assurance Market Segments

By Testing Type: Network Testing, Application Programming Interface Testing, Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Performance Testing

By Technology: Social media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud

By Vertical: Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunications, Others

By Geography: The global digital assurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global digital assurance market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-assurance-global-market-report

Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital assurance market overviews, digital assurance market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital assurance market, digital assurance global market share, digital assurance global market segments and geographies, digital assurance global market players, digital assurance global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital assurance market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQS, Atos, Wipro, Sogeti, IBM, Oracle, NTT Data, QAssure, and HCL Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Digital Twin Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-twin-global-market-report

Digital Identity Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-identity-global-market-report

Digital Substation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-substation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ