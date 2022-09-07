Veterinary Vaccines Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing trend to use fewer antibiotics and growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders are boosting the veterinary vaccines market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Veterinary Vaccines Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Veterinary Vaccines industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Veterinary Vaccines market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Veterinary Vaccines market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

The global veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to reach value of USD 12.75 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The veterinary/animal vaccines market is likely to expand rapidly, due to the growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders and increasing inclination to use fewer antibiotics. Moreover, the rising rate of incidence of livestock disorders is anticipated to propel the veterinary vaccines market further during the forecast period.

However, during the forecast period, the global veterinary vaccines market is likely to be hampered by lack of appropriate standards and quality controls in veterinary vaccine production.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Veterinary Vaccines market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. entered into a cooperative agreement with Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck KGaA. The collaboration was aimed to launch Innoject Pro, a uniquely developed technology for subcutaneous injection vaccination of chicken. The technology can be utilized in conjunction with the Innovax vaccine by Merck Animal Health, which is used to safeguard poultry from bacterial infections.

The poultry segment is expected to lead the global veterinary vaccines market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increased need for risk-free pet food, associated with a growing focus on developing new animal protection approaches, is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The injection segment is projected to retain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributable to increasing use of injection vaccines for protection of animal health. Injection vaccines play a crucial role in preventing and controlling the dissemination of disease outbreaks in both farm animals and livestock.

Throughout the forecast period, the inactivated segment is expected to dominate the market for veterinary vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are free from bacteria and suitable for rehabilitation, except in case of immunocompetent patients. These vaccines are usually compressed, which makes their shipping and preserving simple.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Veterinary Vaccines business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Veterinary Vaccines business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market based on type, administration path, technology, infection, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Cattle

Cat

Dog

Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oral

Injection

Spray/Immersion

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Fungal

Bacterial

Parasitic

Viral

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Veterinary Vaccines market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Veterinary Vaccines market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

