Notification from Zhuhai Municipal COVID-19 Prevention and Control Headquarters on Continued Implementation of Passage Restrictions at Zhuhai-Macao Boundary Crossing

MACAU, September 7 - Notification from the Zhuhai workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:

According to the changes of the current epidemic situation, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to continue to implement the restricted access measures at Zhuhai-Macao ports as follows:

I. The restricted access measures at Zhuhai-Macao ports are temporarily extended for one month, from 00H00 on 9 September to 24H00 on 8 October 2022.

II. Every individual of Zhuhai-Macao boundary crossing daily (from 00H00 to 24H00 on that day) is limited to a total of one round trip to and from Gongbei Port, Qingmao Port and Wangzai Port, whereas there is no limitation on the number of times crossing from Hengqin Port and Zhuhai-Macao Passenger Clearance Channel of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

III. To implement the list management of Guangdong-Macao cross-border truck drivers, students and accompanying parents (limited to one only), civil servants for emergencies, medical staff for critical care and transport staff of funeral parlors. The abovementioned personnel have no limitation on the number of entries and exits and border ports.

The above measures will be dynamically adjusted according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control.

Zhuhai workgroup for the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism hereby notifies the announcement and appeals to the personnel of the Zhuhai-Macao boundary crossing to strictly comply with its requirements for epidemic prevention measures.

