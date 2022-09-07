Data Integration Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Data Integration Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Data Integration Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Integration Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the data integration market size is expected to grow from $10.84 billion in 2021 to $12.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.96%. The global data interaction market size is expected to reach $19.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.99%. The rise of big data technologies is expected to propel the data integration market growth.

The data integration market consists of sales of data integration by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a process of collecting data from multiple sources together to provide users with a unified view used for operational and analytical processes. These data integration sources include multiple data cubes, databases, or flat files. Data integration aims to help understand what numerous data sources are pointing out.

Global Data Integration Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data integration market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into data integration such as data warehousing, data virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and others. The advanced data integration tools make the process even more effective and enable advanced automation, ease of use, and flexible approach while enhancing multiple use cases. Major companies operating in the data integration market are focused on providing technologically advanced data integration solutions and services to strengthen their market position.

Global Data Integration Market Segments

By Component: Tools, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Academia and Research

By Geography: The global data integration market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Integration Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data integration market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global data integration market, data integration global market share, data integration global market segments and geographies, data integration global market trends, data integration global market players, data integration global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data integration market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Integration Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute, Informatica, Talend, Cisco Systems Inc., Actian Corporation, Denodo Technologies, HVR, Precisely, Software AG, Salesforce, Qlik, TIBCO, Hevo, Hitachi Vantara, Adeptia, and Jitterbit.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

