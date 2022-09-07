Wireless Sensor Network Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Wireless Sensor Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wireless Sensor Network Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the wireless sensor network market size is expected to grow from $64.39 billion in 2021 to $74.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.58%. The global wireless sensor network market size is expected to reach $134.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.97%. The increasing demand for smart consumer devices is expected to propel the wireless sensor network market growth.

The wireless sensor network market consists of sales of wireless sensor networks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a wireless system with wireless infrastructure deployed in a large number of verticals. It is a network of small devices called sensors that communicate wirelessly among themselves in an ad-hoc manner. Wireless sensor networks can monitor the system and physical or environmental conditions. It is a spatially distributed sensor network that sends information to the sink node, then transfers it to the end-user.

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Trends

Innovation in sensor technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the wireless sensor network market. The use of sensor proliferation, sensor fusion, magnetic, radar, and Bluetooth technologies along with artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate innovation as it improves IoT security and sensor proximity, making it safer to transmit critical data. This improves remote operation capabilities while incorporating sensors into devices to reduce costs and improve performance. Major companies operating in the wireless sensor network market are focused on providing innovative wireless sensors to strengthen their market position.

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Sensor Type: Ambient Light Sensors, Motion and Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Heart Rate Sensors, Pressure Sensors, IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis), Accelerometers (3-Axis), Blood Glucose Sensors, Image Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Carbon Monoxide Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, Flow Sensors, Level Sensors, Chemical Sensors, ECG Sensors, Others

By Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth/WLAN, Cellular Network, GPS/GNSS Module, Bluetooth Smart/BLE, ZigBee, NFC, WHART, ISA100, ANT+

By End-User Industry: Building Automation, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive and Transportation, Oil and Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Aerospace and Defense, BFSI

By Geography: The global wireless sensor network market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wireless Sensor Network Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wireless sensor network global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wireless sensor network market, wireless sensor network global market share, wireless sensor network global market trends, wireless sensor network global market segments and geographies, wireless sensor network global market players, wireless sensor network global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wireless sensor network market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wireless Sensor Network Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, ST Microelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co, Analog Devices, Honeywell International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Radiocrafts AS, Silicon Laboratories, Parker Hannifin Corp, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Advantech Co Ltd, and Eurotech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

