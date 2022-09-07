Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Adams County, Wis.

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Township of Strongs Prairie, Wis. that occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a report of an individual walking in the roadway and located the male subject on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie. The Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and approached a male subject who was found to be armed with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who died at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and the Sheriff’s Deputy was equipped with a body camera.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved Deputy from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.