Morocco, Denmark Sign Declaration of Cooperation in Statistics

MOROCCO, September 7 - The High Commission for Planning (HCP) and Statistics Denmark signed, Monday in Rabat, a declaration aimed at further strengthening cooperation ties in the field of statistics.

The document was signed as part of the fourth meeting of the steering committee of the partnership project between the HCP and Statistics Denmark for the period 2020-2023, attended by the High Commissioner for Planning, Ahmed Lahlimi Alami, and the Danish Ambassador to Morocco, Jesper Kammersgaard. The declaration was inked by the HCP Director General of Statistics and National Accounting, Mohamed Bircharef, and Statistics Denmark Director General, Birgitte Anker.

On this occasion, Lahlimi and Kammersgaard welcomed the exemplary partnership between the two institutions, voicing their satisfaction with the results achieved in the context of strengthening official statistics at the bilateral and global cooperation levels.

They welcomed the fruitful contribution of this partnership to the efforts of the HCP to modernize the Moroccan statistical system by placing local, national and international users at the center of its strategic actions.

The success of this project is a pledge to continue and further promote this mutually beneficial partnership, thus extending it to areas of common interest, including environmental issues, sustainable development goals and international migration.

In a statement to MAP, Lahlimi noted that the implementation of the digitization project with Statistics Denmark is at its final stages, adding that the data management center, designed and implemented in line with security standards, is now operational, while the electronic site is completely renewed.

Cooperation with Statistics Denmark will also include new projects, especially in the field of water, energy and green economy, he added.

For her part, Statistics Denmark's chief noted that the signing of the declaration highlights the joint efforts made as close partners in the "Strategic Sector Program" to strengthen official statistics, both in Morocco and Denmark and at the global level.

"We now have more than two years of collaborative experience," Ms. Anker said, welcoming the results achieved despite the obstacles created by the Covid-19 epidemic.

MAP 05 September 2022