Arab FMs Stress Importance of Skhirat Agreement in Resolving Libyan Crisis

MOROCCO, September 7 - Arab foreign ministers stressed, at the end of their Ministerial Council held on Tuesday in Cairo, the importance of the Libyan political agreement signed in Skhirat in 2015 to settle the crisis that the country has been facing for several years.

A resolution adopted by the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level on the developments in Libya called for moving forward in the realization of the paths chosen by Libyans to hold parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the Council of the League welcomed, at its 158th session, the chairmanship by the Kingdom of Morocco of the 1st Committee on Disarmament and International Security under the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (2021-2022), and this in the context of the decision it took on the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

The resolution on the Arab-African partnership also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to remove obstacles to the activation and development of Arab-African cooperation and the organization of meetings of its bodies, in the light of all the resolutions and declarations of previous Arab-African summits, including resolution No. 10 issued by the Fourth Arab-African Summit, held in Malabo in 2016, which stipulated the establishment of norms and regulations for this partnership in order to preserve and sustain it.

The Arab Ministerial Council also commended the medical aid and support in the field of health and medical training provided by the Kingdom of Morocco on the high instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Union of Comoros.

MAP 06 September 2022