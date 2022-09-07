Defense of Al-Quds: HM the King's Efforts Commended by Arab Ministerial Committee in Cairo

MOROCCO, September 7 - The Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of the action to stop Israeli measures in occupied Al-Quds hailed, on Tuesday in Cairo, the constant efforts undertaken by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, in the defense of the Holy City.

The Ministerial Committee, which held its fourth meeting ahead of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers, welcomed the projects carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, the executive arm of the Al-Quds Committee, under the aegis of His Majesty the King, to keep the Al Quds inhabitants on their land and support their resistance.

The Ministerial Committee also welcomed the resolution of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers on "Israeli developments and violations in occupied Al-Quds".

The report of the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, also highlighted to the Ministerial Committee the direct mediation of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, may God assist him, and the United States, which resulted in an agreement for the opening, without interruption, of the "Allenby/King Hussein" border crossing linking the West Bank to Jordan.

In addition to the Kingdom of Morocco, the Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of the action to stop the Israeli measures in occupied Al-Quds includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Algeria, as well as the Secretary General of the Arab League.

MAP 06 September 2022