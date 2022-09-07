Submit Release
Morocco's FM Holds Series of Talks with Peers in Cairo

MOROCCO, September 7 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, held, Tuesday in Cairo, a series of talks with his counterparts, on the sidelines of the 158th session of the Council of the League of Arab States, held at the level of Foreign Ministers.

Mr. Bourita held talks with his Saudi counterpart, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

He also met with his counterparts from the UAE, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar; Bahrain, Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani; Libya Najla Mangoush; and Somalia Absher Omar Jama.

The Moroccan FM also had a meeting with the Arab League Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit.

Mr. Bourita also held talks with Slovenia's Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon, who attended the Arab ministerial meeting, during which she submitted a support request to the Arab Group for her country's candidature for a non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council in the 2024–2025 period.

MAP 06 September 2022

