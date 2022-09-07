Global Respiratory Inhalers Market worth $ 61.29 Billion by 2030 - Insightace Analytic

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market info Global Respiratory Inhalers Market seg

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market was valued at US$ 35.03 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 61.29 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7 %

Major market players operating in the Respiratory Inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla, AstraZeneca, Propeller Health, Beximco Pharmaceuticals (Beximco Pharma

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Respiratory Inhalers Market- by Products (Metered Dosage, Dry Powder Inhaler, Nebulizers, Compressed Air Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Mesh Nebulizers), Patients (Adults and Pediatric), Technology (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices and Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices), End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail and Online), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Respiratory Inhalers market was valued at US$ 35.03 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 61.29 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In recent years, respiratory problems have been rising dramatically. The main causes of it include smoking, industrial waste, air pollution, and new lung illness. The market for respiratory inhalers is currently home to a wide variety of pharmacological advancements. Medications that are crucial for treating chronic lung disorders are inhaled using respiratory inhalers. Several products, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), nebulizers, and soft mist inhalers, deliver medication directly to the airways.

One of the key factors driving the market for respiratory inhalers is the constantly rising prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide. Additionally, during the projection period, the global market will grow as a result of increasing demand for treatments for respiratory ailments and accessibility to advanced technology. Concerns over lung diseases and rising healthcare costs also expand the market. Another fundamental reason driving the expansion of the respiratory inhaler market is the rise in air pollution levels around the globe due to forest fires, an increase in the number of automobiles, and an increase in the number of factories. Fluoroscopy's increased application in pain management will further ensure rapid market expansion. In the coming years, the market will see significant growth opportunities due to the rapid development of technology and the numerous initiatives by governments of different nations to combat respiratory diseases by raising awareness of their symptoms and making new treatments readily available. The market for respiratory inhalers will likely face challenges from the high cost of inhalers and the widespread use of alternative therapies like oral medication. The demand for respiratory inhalers will be constrained in growth by the lack of knowledge regarding device use and administration protocols.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Respiratory Inhalers market over the forecast years. The major driving factor in this area is the increased spending in the healthcare sector, and it has numerous chances for market expansion in this area. In this area, there is a greater awareness of non-prescription respiratory inhalers. Additionally, developing long-acting and novel respiratory inhalers will spur market expansion in this area. R&D and innovation are additional commercial drivers in this area. In addition, the Asia Pacific Respiratory Inhalers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because there are more older people and more people are becoming aware of lung problems. The expanding healthcare infrastructure presents more chances for the market expansion of respiratory inhalers. The highest respiratory cases in this area are driving up demand for inhalers.

Major market players operating in the Respiratory Inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla, AstraZeneca, Propeller Health, Beximco Pharmaceuticals (Beximco Pharma), H&T Presspart, Cohero Health, CHIESI Farmaceutici, Mundipharma, 3M, HELTMAN Medikal, Adherium, Luckys Pharma, Amiko Digital Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vectura Group, PULMOTREE MEDICAL GmbH, and Vapo Health.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2020, Zydus Cadila introduced the country's first pressurized metering dose inhalers for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients.

• In July 2020, ProAir® Digihaler® (albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) Inhalation Powder for Patients with Asthma and COPD was introduced by Teva Respiratory, LLC., a U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segments

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Metered Dosage

• Dry Powder Inhaler

• Nebulizers

• Compressed Air Nebulizers

• Ultrasonic Nebulizers

• Mesh Nebulizers

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Patient, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Adults

• Pediatric

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

• Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail

• Online

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Respiratory Inhalers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

