3D Printing Healthcare Market Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Ease in the development of customized implants is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence report on the 3D Printing Healthcare market forecasts its growth during the years 2022 to 2027. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years, while taking 2020 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The global 3D printing healthcare market is projected to be worth USD 4,070.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum. Customized 3D-printed anatomical models specific to patients are becoming progressively beneficial tools in offering personalized treatments and precision medicine.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Stratasys, Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with Origin for the marketing and promotion of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs by Origin to healthcare providers in the US to cater to the urgent need for COVID-19 testing.

Polyamide powder materials are likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period for medical devices' production, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability.

Metal & plastic filament held a significant market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing healthcare and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

The 3D printing healthcare market in North America contributed to the largest share in share in 2019 due to rapid advancements in 3D printing technology in healthcare, increased investments in R&D, and various strategic agreements between research institutes and biotechnology firms, and increased healthcare spending, among others.

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global 3D Printing Healthcare business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the 3D Printing Healthcare business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Electron Beam Melting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

External Wearable Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global 3D Printing Healthcare market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the 3D Printing Healthcare market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

