Global Infant Ventilator Market worth $ 658.86 Million by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global infant ventilator market was valued at US$ 354.91 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 658.86Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Infant Ventilator Market- by Product (Mechanical, Electronic, Pneumatic, and Electro-pneumatic), Ventilation Mode (Invasive and Non-invasive), Application (Resuscitation, Emergency, Transport, Clinical, and Other (COPD, homecare, etc.)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Medical equipment known as infant ventilators is used to support breathing in preterm, severely ill newborns experiencing respiratory failure who have low compliance lungs, tiny tidal volumes, high airway resistance, and elevated respiratory rates. They are equipped with breathing circuits, humidification systems, gas distribution systems, monitors, alarms, and compressed air and oxygen (O2) gas sources. They help an infant who is unable to breathe adequately on their own by applying positive pressure to stimulate alveolar gas exchange and expand the baby's lungs. They thus have a wide range of uses in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centres worldwide.

Infant mortality rates are rising globally due to pneumonia, tetanus, diarrhea, and birth asphyxia. This is one of the main factors influencing the market, coupled with the rise in premature births with serious respiratory problems. Additionally, there has been an increase in the creation of improved neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) facilities worldwide. The market is expanding due to this and parents' increasing awareness of the advantages of infant ventilators. Additionally, the growing use of non-invasive ventilators in the healthcare sector to lower hypercapnia and enhance oxygenation and dyspnea is providing investors with lucrative growth potential. In addition to this, governments from several nations are working to prevent and treat respiratory diseases all around the world. The increasing number of neonatal ventilator product approvals from various regulatory bodies favourably impacted the market. In addition, the industry is being supported by quick technological improvements in infant ventilators, such as patient-triggered ventilation and proximal airway ventricular tachycardia (VT) monitoring.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the infant ventilator market over the forecast years because of greater healthcare industry awareness and government spending, as well as the deployment of improved newborn ventilation technologies for emergency and routine use. This dominance is likely to last throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, a large patient population in need of ventilation, an increase in the prevalence of respiratory illnesses, and an increase in demand for contemporary healthcare facilities all contribute to the market's expansion. In addition, the Asia Pacific infant ventilator market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, a significant region in the global market. As the birth rate rises and the number of preterm births rises, new healthcare facilities are built, and healthcare regulations are improved, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest rate during the forecasted period.

Major market players operating in the Infant Ventilator market include ACUTRONIC Medical Systems, Airon Corporation, Atlantamed, Atom Medical Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., AVI Healthcare, Bio-Med Devices, Breas Medical AB, Comen, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fanem Ltda, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Fritz Stephan, GINEVRI srl, Hamilton Medical, Heinen und Löwenstein, HERSILL, HEYER Medical, Leistung, Magnamed, Mediprema, Medtronic, Mindray, MS Westfalia, Neotech Medical Systems, Neumovent, NOVOS, O-Two Medical Technologies, Okuman Medikal Sistemler Anonim Sirketi, Paramed International, Phoenix Medical Systems, Progetti S.r.l., Sechrist Industries, Shenzhen Prunus Medical, Shvabe-Zurich, Siare, SLE, Tecme, WILAmed, Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed, Inc., Soma Technology, Inc., Smiths Group PLC., Utah Medical Products, Inc. Vyaire Medical, Inc., and Vygon SA are a some of the prominent players in the market.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2021, the SonarMedTM airway monitoring system's commercial debut in the United States was announced by Medtronic plc. The first and only gadget of its kind, the SonarMed airway monitoring system, employs acoustic technology to instantly check for endotracheal tube (ETT) obstruction and confirm location. It gives medical professionals the crucial data they need to help their smallest patients receive better-informed, life-saving decisions.

• In November 2019, at MEDICA, GINEVRI Srl (Rome, Italy) showed their infant incubators and warmers. The company's classic products include newborn incubators, transport incubators, infant warmers, radiant heaters, phototherapy lamps, fiber optic Mira, baby cribs, millimeters, and oxygen tents.

Market Segments

Global Infant Ventilator Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Mechanical

• Electronic

• Pneumatic

• Electro-pneumatic

Global Infant Ventilator Market, by Ventilation Mode, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Invasive

• Non-invasive

Global Infant Ventilator Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Resuscitation

• Emergency

• Transport

• Clinical

• Other (COPD, homecare, etc.)

Global Infant Ventilator Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Infant Ventilator Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Infant Ventilator Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Infant Ventilator Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Infant Ventilator Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Infant Ventilator Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

