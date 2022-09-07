Healthcare in Metaverse Market Will Record a CAGR of 48.4% With the Emergence of GE Healthcare (US) as Dominant Players

Healthcare in Metaverse Market Strategies [+Sales Growth], Factors and Forecast 2031

The global healthcare in metaverse market is expected to grow from USD 504.9 mn in 2024 to USD 5,373 Mn by 2030 and register a CAGR of 48.4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare industry is preparing for a new era of competition as the first Metaverse marketplaces open for business. These virtual reality platforms offer a new way for companies to advertise and sell their products and services, and healthcare is one of the most active sectors in this emerging market. With the increasing demand for better and more realistic virtual environments, healthcare providers are looking to the metaverse to provide immersive experiences for their patients. Whether it's providing virtual tours of hospitals and clinics, or creating custom avatars for patients to interact with, the possibilities for healthcare in the metaverse are endless. And with the recent advancements in virtual reality technology, the potential for healthcare in the metaverse is only getting bigger.

So if you're looking to get into the healthcare industry, now is the time to start exploring the possibilities of the metaverse. While the potential applications of Metaverse technology are still being explored, the healthcare industry is already seeing a number of ways that it can be used to improve patient care, increase access to care, and reduce costs.

Healthcare in Metaverse Market Driver: Growing Use of Digital Twins in Healthcare

Healthcare in Metaverse Market Restraint: Privacy and Security Concerns in Metaverse

Key Players

Brainlab AG (Germany)

Novarad Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Meta Platforms Inc. (US)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Roblox Corporation (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Veyond Metaverse (US)

gameChange VR (UK)

Sesame Care (US)

PlushCare (US)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

BioFlight VR (US)

CAE Inc. (Canada)

EON Reality Inc. (US)

ImmersiveTouch Inc. (US)

Medical Realities Ltd. (UK)

Augmedics (US)

Aimedis B.V. (Belgium)

ARBREA LABS (Switzerland) and Wellx.ai (Dubai)

Market Segmentation:

Based on component

Software

Hardware

Based on technology

Telemedicine

Augmented reality/ virtual reality/ mixed reality

Artificial intelligence

Digital twins

Blockchain among others

Based on application

Patient engagement

Pre-operation and post-operation planning

Immersive 3D training

3D lectures

VR therapy

Remote monitoring

Based on end-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Insurance companies and others

Regional Insights

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key developments

Alo Yoga launched the virtual Alo Sanctuary in February 2022. This immersive area is for yoga and meditation. Roblox was also involved. With VR-based exercise, increasing numbers of people will seek to improve their fitness and health.

ImmersiveTouch (a prominent medical technology company) installed revolutionary digital surgery technology in New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences. Its Mission Rehearsal Virtual Reality tool allows surgeons the ability to model and recreate each patient's unique anatomy before entering the operating room. ImmersiveTouch's Mission Rehearsal(r), VR platform converts 2D data to a digital twin for the patient. It gives surgeons unobstructed views of the target anatomy from any angle and allows them access to high-fidelity surgical planning tools that are precise with pinpoint accuracy.

