Fusion Original Saigon Centre Selects INTELITY & McLaren Technologies for a Fully Digital Mobile Guest Experience

The culture-rich property will implement a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, and mobile key for guests

INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's leading guest experience and staff management platform, and McLaren Technologies announced today during the No Vacancy expo a new partnership with Fusion Original Saigon Centre. The first Fusion Originals property delivers guests a branded mobile app with robust capabilities, including mobile check-in and mobile key.

Located inside the prestigious Saigon Centre atop the Takashimaya Shopping Mall, the Fusion Original Saigon Centre is immersed in cultural roots with modern artistic flair. With 146 bespoke accommodations, the property's unmistakable identity transports guests on a unique voyage of discovery inspired by and designed for the city's creative community.

"At the Fusion Original Saigon Centre, the hotel is entirely inter-connected and inspired by local art, history, and culture," said Álvaro Moreno, General Manager at Fusion Original Saigon Centre. "Since our room design is a marriage of the old and the new, we wanted to offer guests modern technology to digitally check-in to their rooms. INTELITY's mobile app and platform, and McLaren Technologies have provided the best combination of technology and service set to elevate our guest experience."

The INTELITY mobile app will dramatically elevate the luxurious stay, delivering an unparalleled level of digital and contactless convenience for guests at the property. Using the mobile app, guests can check-in and check-out seamlessly from their own mobile devices and use a digital key to access their rooms, among other mobile-first benefits.

"We were delighted to work with the Fusion Original Saigon Centre to deliver this exciting project," said Matthew White, McLaren Technologies CEO. "Good hoteliers know that an elevated guest experience is behind every memorable hotel stay and the Fusion Originals team understood the importance of technology in the guest journey in meeting and exceeding guest expectations."

"We are excited to welcome Fusion Original Saigon Centre into our portfolio of international destination hotels," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "This elegant property will soon give its guests a mobile-first experience and will further set them apart as a leader in luxury, safety, and excellent service."

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About Fusion Originals Saigon Centre

Fusion Originals are daring. We are a collection of unique hotels that are chic, hip and exceptional. We take inspiration from art, fashion, culture and pioneering people but are not bound by the straightjacket of tradition. We challenge the ‘varying degrees of sameness' within our industry and set out to rewrite the rulebook of hospitality to deliver distinctive and bespoke experiences for our guests. For more information, visit saigoncentre.fusionoriginals.com.

About McLaren Technologies

McLaren Technologies is one of the Asia Pacific's leading providers of cloud-based technology solutions and services for hotels and resorts, health and aged care, and visitor based environments. Our mission is to increase our customers' profitability through the delivery of technology that improves their operating environment, drives revenue, and cuts costs. The McLaren solution set enhances the user experience, drives productivity, delivers mobility and separates our customers from the pack. For more information, visit http://www.mclarenint.com.

