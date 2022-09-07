Win a $3,000 trip to the CPT Caribbean with Juicy Stakes Poker

Spectacular prize package up for grabs this weekend

It's that time of year again! The CPT Caribbean is back this November and you could be a part of it, courtesy of a pristine package from your friends at Juicy Stakes Poker.

This sensational poker event takes place between 2nd-7th November on the idyllic island of St. Maarten and there's a spare seat going – one that MUST be won this weekend. The package, worth a whopping $3,100, will give the lucky winner all of this:

$1,200 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $75,000 GTD

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

$500 travel expenses

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

All meals and beverages included

For your shot at a short stay in the sunshine and the chance to play for the $75,000 GTD prize pot, you'll need to qualify for Juicy Stakes' very own CPT Final. To do that, compete in the many satellite events taking place this week or buy-in to the following Main Event at 5pm Eastern this Sunday.

CPT St. Maarten $75,000 GTD Final $100 + $9

1x CPT St. Maarten Package GUARANTEED

Sun 11th September (5pm EDT)

That's not the only big one this weekend, because the Sunday Myriad is back for more. This piece of poker perfection has $10,000 GTD to play for every week, with three interchangeable formats: the deepstack, the big bounty and the progressive bounty.

The bounty formats give you the chance to earn extra for eliminating the opposition, but beware – you'll also be putting a bigger target on your own back. It's Texas Hold ‘em with a twist.… enjoy!

Again, you can qualify via daily satellites or buy-in for $115 + $10 this Sunday at 2:15pm Eastern.

Last not but least, a Blackjack Quest which could earn you another $50 to play with! Deal in and hit all five of our selected events, and you'll have a lovely little bonus on the cards. Turn over a natural blackjack, a colored blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and three or more blackjacks in the same sitting to win. The Quest goes on until 11th September.

Good luck!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "It's always a good week at Juicy Stakes Casino, but it's going to be a great week for at least two of our lucky players.

"One will be winning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Caribbean and another will be top of the tree in the Sunday Myriad, claiming a sizable share of a $10,000 GTD prize pool. Good luck to everyone!"

