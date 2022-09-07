REPLY: Solve Security Riddles in a 24-hour Marathon - Countdown to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge Open to Security Lovers From All Over the World

Registrations are now open for the fifth edition of Reply's online team-based competition dedicated to cyber security and open to young professionals and cyber security enthusiasts from all over the world, which saw the participation of more than 2200 teams from 130 countries in 2021.

The competition will take place on Friday, October 14th, during the European Cyber Security Month (ECSM), the European awareness campaign that every year, in October, aims to raise the awareness of citizens, organizations, companies and institutions about the major cyber risks.

The challenge aims to put teams (from 2 to 4 players) in competition in a 24-intense-hour marathon, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenge, focusing on the identification of vulnerabilities purposely hidden within software and computer systems.

Developed by Reply Keen Minds, a team of Reply Cyber Security experts, the challenge is comprised of five levels for each of the five gaming categories (Coding, Web, Miscellaneous, Binary and Crypto) in which participants will have to try to solve, in the shortest time possible, security problems and riddles of increasing difficulty.

The podium will be composed by the top three teams that, at the end of the competition, achieve the highest score and present a report showing the strategies they adopted during the challenge. The final score will be determined by the highest number of hidden flags identified plus a bonus awarded for the quick resolution of the problems.

From today and until October 13th, at the website challenges.reply.com, participants will have the opportunity to register for the challenge for free (by registering their team or joining other players in random teams) and to train by solving past Reply Cyber Security Challenges in a "sandbox" environment.

This fifth Edition is now enriched with the University Students' League programme. The new programme allows each participant to contribute both to their team's score and to that of the university they attend. The university with the highest score, based on the sum of the scores obtained by the coders who attend that university, will win a prize of their choice, consisting of financial support for a university project or an Arcade Game for common areas.

The Reply Cyber Security Challenge is part of the Reply Challenges Programme which, together with the Reply Code For Kids programme and Reply's 2nd level Master's Degree in AI & Cloud offered at the Polytechnic University of Turin, are just some of the examples of the Group's continued commitment to the development of innovative training models. Today, Reply's Challenges is made up of a community of over 140,000 players.

Registrations to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge will be open until October 13th. Full information is available on: challenges.reply.com.

°°°

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005060/en/