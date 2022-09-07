Daniela Fogaça, Marketing Solutions Project Manager, Joins Vistatec

Vistatec is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniela Fogaça as the new Marketing Solutions Project Manager.

Vistatec is excited to welcome Daniela Fogaça as the new Marketing Solutions Project Manager.

Daniela holds a first-class honors degree in Marketing from the National College of Ireland and has experience working with a range of markets and multicultural clients as a digital marketing entrepreneur.

Daniela has expertise in design creation, social media management, website design, and website management. She has in-depth knowledge of branding and rebranding, brand awareness, and project management.

In this position, Daniela will be managing various marketing campaigns and projects across Vistatec and all of its sub-brands.

"I am eager to share my international experience with Vistatec and looking forward to all the challenges of this role. I believe I will help to continue to increase brand awareness, maintaining Vistatec's leadership position in global content solutions, along with the Marketing Department," said Daniela.

"Daniela Fogaça is a fantastic addition to Vistatec's Marketing Department. Her brand awareness skills and expertise in website design will be a great resource for the work that we do," stated Simon Hodgkins, CMO, Vistatec.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading localization and content solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

