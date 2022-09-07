Global Yard and Dock Management Software Firm Publishes Case Study on the Importance of Product Flexibility and Ongoing Innovation to Better Assist the Retail Industry

This case study explores how C3's business analysts efficiently configured C3 Reservations' available technology in new ways to help a significant US furniture retailer client.

C3 Solutions - the industry leader in configurable Yard and Dock Management solutions - has published a case study exploring how they manipulated a client's carrier portal and reports feature to support their business' evolving needs better.

C3 Reservations - the tech company's dock scheduling system - was the chosen solution by this furniture retailer thanks to the system's process efficiency, visibility and reporting capabilities. The study expands on the client's major issue: managing time-sensitive and confidential weekly carrier invoices without having to trigger numerous back-and-forth meetings.

Learn how C3 leveraged its product's highly configurable workflows and layouts, extensive Web APIs and a rule engine that includes the possibility of uploading a data file to create the most cost-effective and efficient solution.

C3 Reservations, C3's Online Dock Scheduling System, streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments and measuring vendor compliance.

C3 Yard, C3's Web-based Yard Management Solution, empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate and automating yard driver task assignment.

About C3 Solutions

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained clients' confidence worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post.

C3 is proud to continue providing paperless, automated, and touch-free business solutions to aid in the growing need for global environmental sustainability; and the overall health of our communities, clients, and employees.

Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products today. http://www.c3solutions.com

