transcosmos receives Most Influential Call Center Enterprises Award and Top 50 Most Influential Service Outsourcing Enterprises Award

TOKYO (PRWEB) September 07, 2022

transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on August 30, 2022, Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary received Most Influential Call Center Enterprises 2021-2022 and Top 50 Most Influential Service Outsourcing Enterprises 2021-2022 for its strong leadership in the call center industry and abundant achievements in outsourcing services. The TOPs Series Award program is co-hosted by chinasoucing.com.cn and Devott Industrial Research Institute.

Launched in 2007, TOPs Series Award program, co-hosted by chinasoucing.com.cn and Devott Industrial Research Institute has been held for 16 consecutive years. Highly recognized as an influential and prestigious industrial research award in China, more than 100 enterprises make entries to this award program. The program begins with a self-nomination process followed by a rigorous and comprehensive screening by the evaluation team and experts' review committee. The winners are chosen based on their service outsourcing capabilities and influential power in the industry.

transcosmos China is recognized as a highly trustworthy company in the industry, for its proven record in the service outsourcing industry and in call center solutions, as well as for its digital technologies and omnichannel service models. In the screening process, transcosmos China received high ratings, in particular for three indexes; KPI Achievements, Qualifications, and Subjective Assessment. And won Most Influential Call Center Enterprises 2021-2022. The award showcases transcosmos China's strong leadership and high evaluation in the call center industry.

transcosmos China is a digital transformation leader in a range of industries including business process outsourcing (BPO), information technology outsourcing (ITO), e-commerce, and customer service outsourcing. Its dedicated data analytics team executes precise marketing strategies, builds knowledge bases, utilizes visualization tools, analyzes voice of the customer (VOC), builds and manages corpus, trains robots, and more. Building on its proven operational records and success stories in such services, transcosmos China offers intelligent contact center solutions and services, including human and chatbot hybrid solutions to clients across diverse industries. With the aim of helping clients bring greater customer experience, boost competitiveness and expand profits, transcosmos will continue to offer high quality, high value-added services.

■ About Devott

Devott Group was founded in 2007 with a vision: China Outsourcing in One Platform. Devott has four business segments, namely, industry research, media platform operations, high-tech park operations, and incubation. Devott offers its services to more than 400 companies globally, as well as over 80 high-tech parks and 40 plus cities across China. The Group was awarded the most credible consulting firm in China by the Global Services Association. In China, Devott is also an Industrial Innovation Strategic Partner of the Innovation Investment & Financing Committee of IAC (The Investment Association of China), as well as a designated Industrial Think Tank of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

For more information, please visit: http://devott.com/

■ About transcosmos China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Since then, transcosmos China continued to grow in the market. Today, transcosmos has its contact centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang and Dongguan. The company also has a subsidiary in Taiwan, and offshore centers in Suzhou and Dalian. From 33 locations across 22 cities in China, transcosmos China offers extensive services including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and a variety of business outsourcing services for both Chinese and global clients. The company has a strong track record across diverse industries including the 3C(Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), finance and insurance, retail, automobile, medical and healthcare, IT, baby care, apparel, cosmetics, homewares, and more.



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



