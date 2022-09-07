Leading Saudi Arabia Healthcare Procurement Provider Selects BIO-key for Secure Data Access, Including Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), for Approximately 15,000 Users

MADRID, Spain and WALL, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that its EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) business (formerly Swivel Secure Europe) has deployed AuthControl Sentry for a leading Saudi Arabia Healthcare Procurement Provider in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The authentication solution will protect approximately 15,000 employee and supplier users with secure Multi-factor (MFA) access with Single Sign-on (SSO) capabilities for all of its web and legacy applications. The client is the largest value-driven and centralized health care procurement, re-exporting, warehousing, and distribution company for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and supplies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The objective of this project was to centralize all web and legal applications in a unified portal to provide employees and suppliers across the Middle East with secure access to applications. Using the AuthControl Sentry solution will reduce password reset requests by removing the need for authentication to four or five different applications typically required to send a pharmaceutical or medical package through a courier.

"We are proud to help streamline the procurement process for one of the largest and most trusted suppliers to hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Secure, reliable authentication is vital for delivering urgent medicines to patients in need. Reducing time and friction in the authentication process can improve the delivery of healthcare services and even save lives. For example, authentication for four common software applications that took an average of four minutes before has been reduced to just one minute using our AuthControl Sentry solution. This solution saves time and increases the productivity and reliability of healthcare procurement processes," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key EMEA.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions and customized enterprise solutions. Swivel Secure Europe, S.A, is a 100% owned BIO-key IAM solutions provider based in Madrid, Spain, that serves the European, Middle East, and African markets.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158