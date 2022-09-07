Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market worth $ 15.86 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Point Of Care CT Imaging Market info

Global point of care CT imaging Market was valued at US$ 9.54 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 15.86 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.03 %

Major market players operating in the point-of-care CT imaging market include Xoran Technologies, LLC, Carestream Health, CurveBeam, Planmed, NeuroLogica Corp., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market- by Product (Compact CT scanners and Full-sized CT scanners), Applications (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory and ENT), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Using computer processing, a Computerized Tomography (CT) scan creates cross-sectional images of a patient's anatomy by combining several X-ray images from various angles all over the body. Location of care The use of a portable computed tomography system, or CT imaging system, close to the point of care allows for immediate diagnosis and treatment, which helps to cut down on the frequency of patient visits to healthcare facilities. The development of technology has led to the development of scanners that can image a variety of acute disorders, which has increased the need for point-of-care systems in ICUs and CCUs to provide a rapid scan during emergency treatments.

Over the next ten years, the global point-of-care CT imaging market is anticipated to experience strong revenue growth due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders like brain tumours and other conditions like them, as well as the established efficiency of point-of-care CT scans in providing quick results. A complete evaluation of a patient's extremities could not have been done differently with a standard CT scanner due to the difficulty of patient access and the convenience of using these devices. The increasing use of these devices is expected to result from this element, which is also expected to impact the future market growth of this global sector positively. It is projected that increased investments made by significant market participants in the R&D of better and more affordable PoC CT systems would boost the market's revenue growth for this type of imaging globally. Point-of-care testing is substantially more expensive than traditional CT systems, and this cost difference may limit this industry's ability to flourish in the future.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the majorly point-of-care CT imaging market over the forecast years. One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the market in the area is the increased inclination of major manufacturers to launch products in the developed nations of North America. In addition, the Asia Pacific point of care CT imaging market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising healthcare costs and the rising demand for these gadgets at hospitals in this area. The expansion is also the result of more distributors and players forming strategic relationships to deliver PoC computed tomography imaging.

Major market players operating in the point-of-care CT imaging market include Xoran Technologies, LLC, Carestream Health, CurveBeam, Planmed, NeuroLogica Corp., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2021, NeuroLogica Corp. announced the commercial launch of SmartMSU with OmniTom Elite CT scanner. The OmniTom Elite multi-slice computer tomography provides high-resolution image quality and increases the technology for stroke imaging in an ambulance.

• In May 2021, SCHILLER India announced the installation of OmniTom, a portable head and neck CT scanner, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna (India). This is the first OmniTom device to be placed in Asia. The scanner is a point-of-care 16-slice CT scanner with 360-degree rotation.

Market Segments

Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Compact CT scanners

• Full-sized CT scanners

Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Neurology

• Musculoskeletal

• Respiratory

• ENT

Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by End Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Clinics

Global Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Point of Care CT Imaging Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

