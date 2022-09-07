North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market is expected to reach USD 108,100.69 million by 2029

North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market

North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market was valued at USD 43,603.62 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 108,100.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Skin Tightening accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high demand for minimally aesthetic procedures among people. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

RF micro needling (MNRF) is a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure that is also recognized as collagen induction therapy, conglomerates conventional micro-needling procedure professionally with the component of radio frequency energy. The RF micro needling conveys energy in to skin via small needles to produce tiny holes in the top of skin layer which triggers human body to create new elastin and collagen, causing constriction and tightening of the skin. The RF energy is delivered so deeply, it can produce faster results that are more dramatic.

Some of the major players operating in the radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market are

Cutera (US)

Aesthetics Biomedical (US)

Cartessa (US)

Veroderm Medical Technologies (US)

CANDELA CORPORATION (US)

Sincoheren Ltd (US)



North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Aesthetic Consciousness

The rise in the aesthetic consciousness among consumers acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market. The growing beauty standards especially among women across the globe have a positive impact on the market.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The rise in inclination towards minimally invasive procedures among the population accelerate the market growth. The various advantages offered by minimally invasive techniques such as quick recovery and less hospital stay are attracting consumers that assist in the market growth.

Geriatric Population

The rise in the geriatric population further influence the market growth. The increase in the aged population is rising demand for at-home microneedling devices.

Additionally, development in healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness about the effectiveness of microneedling procedure and surge in disposable income positively affect the radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in the devices and technique expected to obstruct market growth. Also, research and development activities will further expand the market.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Cartessa Aesthetics has formed a distribution agreement with ShenB, which is a manufacturing company specializing in aesthetic technologies and medical skin care treatments. This new agreements will helps Cartessa Aesthetics to expand its presence in the U.S. market with the expansion of it’s their product portfolio.

In April 2019, Lumenis had launched Pro+, a unique multi-application platform based on the RF current technology. With the launch of new RF microneedling platform the company is focusing on enhancement of their credibility in the market and increased their customer base to generate more revenue.

Global North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market Scope and Market Size

The radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market is segmented on the basis device type, gender type, application, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Device Type

Device

RF Microneedle Sets

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into device and RF microneedle sets. In 2020, device segment is dominating in the market due to increasing preference of non-invasive advanced technology aesthetic treatment in North America.

Gender Type

Female

Male

On the basis of gender type, the market is segmented into female and male. In 2020, female segment is dominating in the market due to rising inclination to look young among the female population as compared to male.

Application

Acne Scar

Wrinkles

Skin Tightening

Irregular Skin Texture and Tone

Hyperpigmentation

Fine Lines

Enlarged Pores

Stretch Marks

Face Lifting And Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne scar, wrinkles, skin tightening, irregular skin texture and tone, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, enlarged pores, stretch marks, face lifting and others. In 2020, acne scar is dominating in the market due to increasing prevalence of acne scars among the adult generation as compared to others.

End User

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2020, dermatological clinics segment is dominating in the market as dermatological clinics provide better and advanced technological non-invasive treatment solution to patients as compared to others.

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender is dominating in the market because direct supply of RF micro needling machines provides more cost benefits to clinics, hospitals and others as compared to retail sales.

Competitive Landscape and North America Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling Market Share Analysis

The radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to radiofrequency (RF) microneedling market.

