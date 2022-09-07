Oilfield Degassers Market Trends and Future Growth Projections by 2029

Oilfield Degassers Market

The oilfield degassers market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent times, the oil & gas industry has shifted its focus from shallow-water drilling to deep-water drilling. With rise in prices of crude oil, companies have significantly increased their operations and started investing on offshore deep-water drilling projects, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the oilfield degassers market. Owing to increase in industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, the oil & gas market is expected to grow at a significant rate, due to the escalated demand for energy. To cater to increasing demand, major industries are focusing on their oil & gas projects. This is expected to drive the demand for equipment such as degassers in the global market.

The oilfield degassers market in the North America region is expected to grow at a significant rate due to upsurge in offshore activities in the Gulf of Mexico. Moreover, the degasser market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future.

A degasser is an instrument used while drilling in an oil well to remove gasses from drilling fluid to lower the hydrostatic pressure that is formed due to gas cut mud. In case of a small amount of entrained gas such as methane, carbon dioxide, or hydrogen sulfide in a drilling fluid, the degasser proves to be critical for the removal of small bubbles, which are enveloped within the liquid film. The fluid that is extracted from these reserves is initially treated and processed before sending it to the offsite facilities and refineries for effective transportation. Few commonly used varieties of degassers are vacuum tank degasser and atmospheric degasser.

Top Key Market Players

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co. Ltd

Derrick Corp

Fluid Systems, Inc

Hebei GN Solids Control Co. Ltd

MHWirth AS

National Oilwell Varco Inc

Schlumberger Ltd

The Weir Group Plc

Xi’an KOSUN Machinery Co. Ltd

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the global oilfield gas market.

Owing to the economic slowdown and restrictions imposed on travel and transport, the demand for fuel has declined steeply. This has de-escalated the operations in the oil & gas industry, thereby lowering the demand for oilfield degassers market, globally.

