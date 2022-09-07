SocialBox.biz looking for the Next Great Business Hero as Part of 2022 Tech Rehoming Campaign
We are so grateful for the work done by SocialBox.Biz and that they have chosen us as a partner to support. Their donations of vital tech equipment make a significant, often life-changing impact...”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz is on a mission to help disadvantaged people get back on their feet. This mission has been a rousing success, as seen through the organisation’s ongoing initiatives to rehome laptops and other tech. In addition, the Business Heroes initiative, which launched to recruit new businesses who would donate old but still usable technology, has thus far been a success.
SocialBox.Biz isn’t stopping there. Now, they are calling upon the education sector and specific universities to become a part of their initiatives. Public institutions are plagued by old tech, but much of this outdated technology can be repurposed and donated to people in need. That’s the SocialBox.Biz way. You can read more from this recent article; A stepping stone into society, published in the Local Government Association Magazine:
https://www.lgafirst.co.uk/comment/a-stepping-stone-into-society/
As the above article states: ‘’ Importantly, this does not affect recycling contracts as items can still be sent for recycling that needed recycling and still usable items donated to our initiative once we’ve removed any usable items. Upcycling, by reusing and donating to those who cannot afford a computer, is a far more environmentally friendly solution than selling old computers for recycling to scrap companies. Giving someone a free laptop may not seem like much, but for many people it gives them hope and is an important stepping stone into society.’’
The team at SocialBox.Biz has also announced a new partnership with Migrant Help, a charity that supports people affected by displacement and exploitation. Repurposed laptops help those affected by trauma to receive vital services while utlising online learning and communication.
“We are so grateful for the work done by SocialBox.Biz and that they have chosen us as a partner to support. Their donations of vital tech equipment make a significant, often life-changing impact for our clients, providing crucial access to resources, learning and information that otherwise would simply not be accessible to them. It is a real pleasure to collaborate with such a generous and forward-thinking organisation” said Mandy Lloyd, Head of Income & Partnerships at Migrant Help.
SocialBox.Biz founder Peter Paduh said, “We are the only community interest company rehoming old but usable tech from companies, universities, and schools and placing them in the hands of the disadvantaged in local UK communities in this way. We provide on-site data removal service and load the technology with open source software, solving common problems for IT teams. We’ve done a lot, but we will do a lot more with the help of more partners.”
