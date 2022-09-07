Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market worth $ 220.45 Million by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market info Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market seg

Global intra-abdominal pressure measurement device market is valued at US$ 50.88 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 220.45 Million by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market- by Product Scope (Disposables and Equipment), Procedure (Muscle and Abdomen), Application Scope (Intra-Abdominal Hypertension and Intra-Compartment Pressure), End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs], and Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement device market is valued at US$ 50.88 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 220.45 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.8 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Devices used in medicine to monitor intra-abdominal pressure are those that take the blood pressure in the abdominal cavity. Intra-abdominal pressure can arise in several medical situations, including acute decompensated heart failure, hepatorenal syndrome, extensive volume resuscitation, sepsis, and acute pancreatitis. According to the Australian Government's Health Department, critically ill patients are more likely to have intra-abdominal pressure, which can manifest as tight abdominal distension. When intra-abdominal pressure is present, there is a high need for appropriate medical care and the use of proper medical devices. This is because intra-abdominal pressure is linked to significantly increased morbidity and mortality.

The market is expanding due to the rising frequency of abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH). The growing patient population directly and favourably impacts the market in intensive care units. Rising investment in research & development, particularly in developed and developing nations, will further open up attractive market expansion potential for medical instruments and technologies. The market growth rate is also supported by the research and development capabilities used to produce new medications and treatment solutions. The federal government's increased support will likely accelerate market expansion.

Additionally, the development and expansion of the healthcare sector, pushed by public and private actors, particularly in developing nations, will provide attractive potential for market expansion. Additionally, the market will benefit from the high return on investment promised by research efforts and the continuing advancement of digital compartment pressure monitors. Furthermore, different organizations are making several initiatives to raise awareness about the real-time measurement of intra-abdominal hypertension, the rise in personal disposable income, and increased investment in developing advanced medical products and devices. Emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico also positively impact the market growth rate.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the intra-abdominal pressure measurement device market over the forecast years because of the region's strong foundation of healthcare facilities, increasing investment from major players in the development of advanced devices, rise in the number of cases of blunt abdominal trauma brought on by car accidents, expansion of drug development processes, and expansion of research activities. In addition, the Asia Pacific intra-abdominal pressure measurement device market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, a significant region in the global market due to the rise in government initiatives to raise awareness, the expansion of medical tourism, the expansion of regional research activities, the rise in abdominal trauma, pelvic fractures, and intra-abdominal organ injuries, the rising demand for tobacco products, and the rising need for high-quality healthcare in the area.

Major market players operating in the Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device market include C. R. Bard, Inc, C2Dx Inc, Connate Group PLC, Stryker, Spiegel Berg GmbH & Co. KG, Biomatrix Ltd, Centurion Medical Products (Medline), Hi-tech Medical, Adviser Medical LLC, Gaeltacht Devices Ltd., Jurimetrics S.A, Potrero Medical Inc, SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd., Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, the world's smallest real-time wireless intra-abdominal pressure measuring capsule was created by PressureDOT for CES 2021.

• In August 2020, Acessa Health Inc., a privately held provider of minimally invasive therapy for fibroids, was bought by Hologic, Inc., it was reported. The Acessa ProVu system, marketed by Acessa Health, is a fully integrated laparoscopic system that combines radiofrequency ablation with cutting-edge intra-abdominal ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping to help doctors treat symptomatic, benign uterine fibroids in women efficiently and safely.

Market Segments

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Product Scope, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Disposables

• Equipment

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Procedure, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Muscle

• Abdomen

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Application Scope, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Intra-abdominal hypertension

• Intra-compartment pressure

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Trauma centers

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Clinics

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

