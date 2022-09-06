Illinois Department of Labor Presents Labor Day Report

ILLINOIS, September 6 - Highlights IDOL's Work to Protect Wages, Safeguard Labor Standards





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is celebrating and honoring the efforts of workers across the state this Labor Day, and highlighting the IDOL's efforts to promote and protect the rights, wages and welfare of all Illinois workers.





"Labor Day is an annual reminder of the importance of safeguarding our core labor standards, so that all workers can perform their work safely with the knowledge that they will be fully and fairly compensated for that work. This Labor Day Report presents updates on the important work the Department does to enforce these standards," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.



