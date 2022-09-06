Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,637 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Labor Presents Labor Day Report

ILLINOIS, September 6 - Highlights IDOL's Work to Protect Wages, Safeguard Labor Standards


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is celebrating and honoring the efforts of workers across the state this Labor Day, and highlighting the IDOL's efforts to promote and protect the rights, wages and welfare of all Illinois workers.


"Labor Day is an annual reminder of the importance of safeguarding our core labor standards, so that all workers can perform their work safely with the knowledge that they will be fully and fairly compensated for that work. This Labor Day Report presents updates on the important work the Department does to enforce these standards," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.


Read the inaugural report here.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Labor Presents Labor Day Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.